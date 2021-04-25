April 25, 2021

  • 55°
Use caution when you see farm equipment on the road.

Morgan Watts column: Always share the road with your farmer 

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 25, 2021

By Morgan Watts
N.C. Cooperative Extension

You may have read this article in the past; I try to submit this article annually as a reminder to share the road. With planting season in full swing in the county, now is a good time to remember to slow down and share the road.

Agriculture ranks among the most hazardous industries. We need to realize how important it is to share the road with the very people who provide our food and give back so much to our communities. We need to do everything we can to help keep our farmers safe on the roadway, whether that means slowing down at times or being more cautious and attentive when driving. I have already heard about several accidents in North Carolina on the road involving farm equipment this year, some including fatalities.

Below are some helpful tips to keep in mind when driving around.

  • Know that a slow-moving vehicle symbol (orange triangle) indicates that the farm equipment is traveling under 25 mph and it is a warning to slow down.
  • When passing farm machinery, proceed with caution by watching vehicles behind you that may also be trying to pass, and never pass if there are curves or hills.
  • Do not assume that if a farmer pulls to the right side of the road that they are turning right or letting you pass because the size of farm equipment sometimes requires the farmer to pull to the right side to safely make a left turn.
  • If you are driving in the opposite direction of farm equipment that is wider than the lane, you should pull off the road and stop to allow the machine to pass.

Two of the most common types of farm-related accidents with motorists are when an approaching motorist hits a farm vehicle from behind or when a passing motorist hits a farm vehicle that is attempting to make a wide left turn. Accidents involving a farm vehicle are five times as likely to produce a fatality than other types of traffic accidents.

So, keep in mind this spring and summer when you are heading to cookouts, vacations or those afternoon rides down the back road, to watch out for the farmers and share the road.

If you have any questions or want to discuss this topic, feel free to call Morgan Watts at 704-216-8970 or stop by the office at 2727-A Old Concord Road in Salisbury.

Morgan Watts is the livestock and field crops agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Local lawmakers take stance against ‘vaccine passports’ in letter to governor, legislation

News

As more attractions reopen, Dan Nicholas Park welcomes back guests, looks for staff members

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Exceptional Children Department will deliver annual report

Business

DaBaby’s DJ bringing water brand to Livingstone

Local

Salisbury’s Alexander elected president of NC League of Municipalities

Business

Biz Roundup: Cruise for a Cause Car Show on Saturday to raise funds for Maupin Men’s Ministry

Coronavirus

1,708 Rowan residents received first COVID-19 vaccine last week

News

A place to explore and discover: St. John’s opens new outdoor learning environment

Education

Students still on the hook for standardized tests

Kannapolis

Kyle Seager just misses batting for cycle; Kannapolis native hits all but homer as Mariners roll past Red Sox

Lifestyle

East Spencer Spring Fest planned

Columns

Ester Marsh: Abs of steel instead of a muffin top

Business

New restaurant seeks to bring unique flavor to downtown Salisbury in former Main Street Legal Cafe building

Lifestyle

Through community involvement, art and music, Carlton Jackson has made a ‘rich impact’ on Salisbury

Local

Salisbury’s Brandon Card leads Bassmaster Elite event

News

7 deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man

Nation/World

With OK from experts, some states resume use of J&J vaccine

High School

High school football: Hornets win on final kick to advance in playoffs

High School

North suffers tough season-ending loss to Polk County

Nation/World

J&J’s COVID-19 vaccinations to resume despite rare clot risk

News

Agreement means protests over Confederate monument can continue in Burlington

Elections

 Caitlyn Jenner running for California governor

News

Seven deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man in Elizabeth City

Crime

Blotter: April 23