April 25, 2021

  • 55°

Laurels: Keep making progress on Salisbury Greenway

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 25, 2021

Laurel to continued progress on making the Salisbury Greenway a complete loop and connecting parts of the city.

The Salisbury City Council last week gave Manager Lane Bailey the OK on contracts for the greenway in the Grants Creek area. There, two projects will connect Catawba College to the section in the Meadowbrook neighborhood as well as build a new section along the side of the Salisbury VA National Cemetery annex.

The first part, which will build a bridge over Grants Creek at Catawba College, is expected to be complete by August. The second, which will connect the Meadowbrook neighborhood to Kelsey Scott Park by building the new section, may not start until 2023.

Both projects can’t happen soon enough. As many of us have learned or rediscovered in the previous year, you can solve a lot of problems by taking a long walk.

A map on the city’s website shows the Salisbury Greenway including parts of Statesville Boulevard, which is not a particularly enjoyable place to take a leisurely walk, and Brenner Avenue, which is devoid of sidewalks until West Horah Street. After the second of the two phases is complete, meanwhile, Livingstone and Catawba colleges would be connected by a walkable path and the West End would be connected to Country Club Hills.

Laurel to the town of Landis for an impressive public notice that will serve its citizens well.

Often, public notices are fairly bland — black and white text. In preparation for a public hearing about a new land development ordinance and zoning map, the town on Thursday published a full-age advertisement on page 10A of the Post with large font text and a full, color map of the zoning districts. At the bottom of the page, there’s a legend to show what different colors mean.

The map will be beneficial for Landis residents as well as current and future business owners and a handy tool to refer back to during debate about the zoning changes.

For people hoping to attend the hearing, it’s scheduled May 10 at 6 p.m. in Landis Town Hall.

Laurel to Rowan-Salisbury Superintendent Tony Watlington for diving into student demographic data and publicizing it after his first 100 days in office.

During the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education meeting April 12, Watlington presented data showing student enrollment has declined from about 20,000 in the 2010-2011 school year to 18,311 in the current year. The school system also is seeing a drop in its percentage of white students even as the number has remained steady in the county at large.

People might quickly chalk it up to charter schools or the relatively large population of home school students in the county, but Watlington said he wants to figure out why white families are leaving the public school system and how to respond.

“We need to pay attention to it. More importantly, we need to do something about it. I would say the same thing if we were losing high numbers of Black children or Hispanic children,” he said.

The best model for public education, Watlington said, is “the same model that Dr. Martin Luther King wanted and that President Lyndon Johnson wanted: an integrated public education system.”

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Local lawmakers take stance against ‘vaccine passports’ in letter to governor, legislation

News

As more attractions reopen, Dan Nicholas Park welcomes back guests, looks for staff members

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Exceptional Children Department will deliver annual report

Business

DaBaby’s DJ bringing water brand to Livingstone

Local

Salisbury’s Alexander elected president of NC League of Municipalities

Business

Biz Roundup: Cruise for a Cause Car Show on Saturday to raise funds for Maupin Men’s Ministry

Coronavirus

1,708 Rowan residents received first COVID-19 vaccine last week

News

A place to explore and discover: St. John’s opens new outdoor learning environment

Education

Students still on the hook for standardized tests

Kannapolis

Kyle Seager just misses batting for cycle; Kannapolis native hits all but homer as Mariners roll past Red Sox

Lifestyle

East Spencer Spring Fest planned

Columns

Ester Marsh: Abs of steel instead of a muffin top

Lifestyle

Through community involvement, art and music, Carlton Jackson has made a ‘rich impact’ on Salisbury

Business

New restaurant seeks to bring unique flavor to downtown Salisbury in former Main Street Legal Cafe building

Local

Salisbury’s Brandon Card leads Bassmaster Elite event

News

7 deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man

Nation/World

With OK from experts, some states resume use of J&J vaccine

High School

High school football: Hornets win on final kick to advance in playoffs

High School

North suffers tough season-ending loss to Polk County

Nation/World

J&J’s COVID-19 vaccinations to resume despite rare clot risk

News

Agreement means protests over Confederate monument can continue in Burlington

Elections

 Caitlyn Jenner running for California governor

News

Seven deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man in Elizabeth City

Crime

Blotter: April 23