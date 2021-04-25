East Spencer Spring Fest planned

The town of East Spencer will celebrate its first Spring Fest on Saturday, May 8.

The festival will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 110 South Long Street and feature food trucks, vendors and live music.

Entertainment will be provided by Livehouse, at 2 p.m., and Destiny Stone, at 4 p.m.

Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.