East Spencer Spring Fest planned
The town of East Spencer will celebrate its first Spring Fest on Saturday, May 8.
The festival will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 110 South Long Street and feature food trucks, vendors and live music.
Entertainment will be provided by Livehouse, at 2 p.m., and Destiny Stone, at 4 p.m.
Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
