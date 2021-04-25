DaBaby’s DJ bringing water brand to Livingstone

Livingstone News Service

SALISBURY — The official DJ of Grammy-award winning rapper DaBaby will be at Livingstone College on Monday to unveil his brand of water.

DJ K.i.D of Charlotte will announce his partnership with Livingstone during a visit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Livingstone College bookstore. The visit is coordinated by the campus radio station, WLJZ 107.1 FM.

According to its website, K2O Water is a micro-filtered water from the Blue Ridge Mountains. As a rising entrepreneur, DJ K.i.D is encouraging millennials to drink more water. The brand has been co-signed by Da Baby, music artist Timbaland and rapper K Camp, the website reads.

“I created K2O to inspire the youth to be healthy and encourage them to drink their water, so this partnership with Livingstone means a lot to me and my brand,” said DJ K.i.D. “I appreciate Livingstone for being the first HBCU to sell K2O in their bookstore and wanting to grow with me in what I’m trying to do.”

It was at a college homecoming when DJ K.i.D got the attention of DaBaby. He was deejaying and the DaBaby liked the way he hyped up the crowd. That led to him becoming the DaBaby’s deejay, engineer and multi-platinum producer.

“I’m only 22, so just a few years ago, I was in college on campus. I was blessed to have an opportunity to work with DaBaby earlier in his career and from the first time we met, it’s been genuine love,” he said.

DJ K.i.D has selected water as his choice of beverage since he was seven years old, the K20 site reads. “Through consistent water consumption and manifestation, he has landed opportunities to produce for renowned artists such as The Migos, DaBaby and Lil Durk. He believes that this method can indeed help people like you bring your dreams to life. We are more than just water. We are bridging the gap between millennial stereotypes and living a healthy lifestyle.”

During the visit, DJ K.i.D will meet with a group of students virtually and with college officials in person, as well as tour the campus.

“Health and wellness are a part of our holistic college model so we consider this a privilege to partner with DJ K.i.D on the launch of K20 water,” said Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr.

Livingstone’s campus radio station interview with DJ K.i.D can be viewed on the WLJZ FM 107.1 YouTube channel. Keith “Synphany” Anderson is station manager.

