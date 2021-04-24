Duke signs Marquette’s John, Davidson’s Jones as basketball transfers

DURHAM (AP) — Duke has signed Marquette graduate transfer Theo John and Davidson graduate transfer Bates Jones to scholarship agreements.

The additions announced Friday are part of the Blue Devils’ roster overhaul after missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995. In a statement, coach Mike Krzyzewski said both forwards would bring a veteran presence to the frontcourt.

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound John announced last week that he planned to transfer to Duke after averaging 8.2 points and 5.2 rebounds last season. Krzyzewski said John is “versatile, tough and physical” as a strong defender.

The 6-8, 225-pound Jones averaged 2.6 points and 2.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. He is the brother of former Duke and current New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Duke women’s soccer goalkeeper Ruthie Jones.

“It is an honor for us to add yet another Jones to the Duke family,” Krzyzewski said.

Three of last year’s Blue Devils are early entrants to the NBA draft: sophomore Matthew Hurt and freshmen Jalen Johnson and DJ Steward. Senior Jordan Goldwire, graduate Patrick Tapé and freshmen Jaemyn Brakefield and Henry Coleman III opted to transfer.

The Blue Devils add the nation’s No. 3-ranked recruiting class, according to 247sports, headlined by No. 3 overall recruit Paolo Banchero, along with top-20 recruits AJ Griffin and Trevor Keels.

