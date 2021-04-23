High school softball: Hornets win
Staff report
THOMASVILLE — Salisbury’s softball team won 5-2 at East Davidson in Friday’s Central Carolina Conference game.
Caroline Cozart was 3-for-4 and hit a two-run homer. Rachel McCullough had three hits.
Ella Trainor had a double for the Hornets (4-6, 2-5).
Ellen Yang struck out 10 batters, with no walks.
