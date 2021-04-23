High school boys tennis: Mustangs win NPC finale
Staff report
OLIN — East Rowan’s boys tennis team wrapped up North Piedmont Conference play on Friday with a 7-2 win against North Iredell.
Jaden Collins, Ryan Brady, Drew Roane, Owen Kesler and Greyson Trexler won in singles for the Mustangs (7-2, 6-2).
Doubles winners were Gavin McDaniel/Kesler and Brady/Trexler.
East’s last team match of the season will be against North Stanly on Monday.
