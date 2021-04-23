College baseball: Catawba wins in first-round of SAC tourney
Staff report
KODAK, Tenn. — Unbeaten lefty Bryan Ketchie dominated for six innings and top-seeded Catawba romped 12-0 against Coker in a first-round game on Friday in the South Atlantic Conference baseball tournament.
Ketchie (9-0) allowed two hits in six innings.
Catawba made it smooth sailing for the southpaw by scoring seven runs in the first inning.
Bryce Butler had a three-run double. Joe Butts had a two-run single.
Luke Spiva had two doubles. Hunter Shepherd and Jeremy Simpson socked triples.
Catawba plays in the 2:45 game on Saturday in the double-elimination tournament.
College softball: Catawba falls in SAC quarterfinal
