First dose COVID-19 vaccinations up to 24% in Rowan County

SALISBURY — The latest data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services shows 24.2% of Rowan County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Data included in a Thursday update shows 34,347 people have received at least one dose, nearly a quarter of those who live in the county. That’s lower than the state average of 37.5% and the national percentage of 40.9%.

The numbers also mean Rowan County remains near the bottom of the state for first doses administered. Counties with worse first dose percentages are all in the eastern part of the state — Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Onslow and Robeson.

Other Rowan County COVID-19 statistics included in Thursday’s NCDHHS update are as follows:

• 25,720 second doses or full vaccinations have been administered. That’s 18.1% of the population.

• Asian and Pacific Islanders who live in Rowan County are leading the way for vaccinations. State data show 23.2% of Rowan County residents who identified as Asian or Pacific Islanders are vaccinated. That’s higher than white residents at 22.7%, Black residents at 17.5%, American Indians at 16% and Hispanic residents at 13.9%.

• The most vaccinated age group continues to be those who are 75 and older, at 62.6%. Second is the age group 64 to 74, at 59.7%. The 50 to 64 age group in Rowan County is at 33.1% vaccinated, the 25-49 age group is at 17.2% and the 18 to 24 age group is at 11.5%.

• With 32 positive cases reported on Thursday, Rowan now has 449 positives in the previous two weeks.

• No new deaths were reported Thursday, so the total remains at 300 since the start of the pandemic and one COVID-19 death reported this week.

• Statewide, cases have fluctuated between about 2,500 and 870 without a noticeably increasing trend. Hospitalizations, however, appear to be rising slightly and are at 1,149 after being 947 one month earlier.

• In Rowan County’s region, the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition, COVID-19 hospitalizations were 222, which is about the same as one month earlier.