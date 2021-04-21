City approves two apartment developments, more than 160 new units

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — After addressing several safety- and traffic-related concerns, council members on Tuesday gave the green light for the development of two multi-family affordable apartment complexes.

Combined, the two developments would provide 168 new apartment units for low-to-moderate-income families.

Following a presentation and public comments at the April 6 meeting, council members on Tuesday formally approved two rezoning requests to make the projects happen. Virginia-based Halcon Development’s request was to rezone nearly 9 acres currently owned by John Leatherman to residential mixed use with a conditional district overlay. North Carolina-based Kent Place Holdings requested two parcels totaling around 6 acres between Jake Alexander Boulevard West, Brenner Avenue and Milford Hills Road be rezoned to corridor mixed-use with a new conditional district overlay.

Halcon Development is proposing the development of 84 multi-family, campus-style units to be called Salisbury Oaks, located between Jake Alexander Boulevard West and South Main Street near Rosemont Street. The new development would be adjacent to Colonial Village Apartments.

As part of the approval and based on conversations with nearby residents, Halcon agreed to ensure that the cul-de-sac currently ending Rosemont Street be permanently gated and designated for emergency response vehicles only, and that it be installed before construction begins. The designated entrance and exit for the complex would be off South Main Street, and the cul-de-sac would be declared a public right-of-way and city property.

Additionally, Halcon said all construction traffic would be directed to South Main, while traffic on Rosemont Street would be limited to cul-de-sac improvements. The driveway currently leading to the proposed development would also be widened to 30 feet.

However, council members discussed a handful of safety and traffic concerns during the April 6 meeting for the Kent Place Holdings development of Tenby Crossing to be located between Jake Alexander Boulevard West, Brenner Avenue and Milford Hills. That development would also ultimately provide 84 multi-family campus style apartments located behind the existing Zaxby’s restaurant.

Both Mayor Pro Tem Al Heggins and council member Brian Miller at the April 6 meeting expressed their desire for a crosswalk at the intersection of Brenner Avenue, while Mayor Karen Alexander suggested the city look into grants that can be obtained for a sidewalk to connect to Milford Hills.

To address those concerns, Kent Place Holdings agreed to install a crosswalk on Brenner Avenue and a 5-foot-wide sidewalk along the perimeter of Milford Hills Road.

The developer is proposing an entrance and exit be placed on Milford Hills Road. Currently, one house is across from the proposed entrance, and the road ends several houses down. An existing entrance and exit from Jake Alexander Boulevard West as well as Brenner Avenue are also included in the plan.

Council members also asked about conducting a traffic analysis to consider the implementation of a traffic light at the Milford Hills and Brenner Avenue intersection. Engineering Director Wendy Brindle said staff are using a previous study conducted in that area to determine if a roundabout could be installed, which would direct those leaving Harris Teeter, for example, to turn right and loop around to get back on Jake Alexander, and to slow traffic. A median could be implemented, and a grant could be obtained via the Cabarrus-Rowan Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Council members ultimately approved that project as well. Miller emphasized that any improvements or changes are best discussed before the project rather than after construction.

While both developments plan to apply for affordable housing tax credits, Development Services Manager Teresa Barringer said a master plan must first be approved before they can be considered. Additionally, since both developments will be competing with others across the state to provide affordable housing, there’s no guarantee either or both will be granted. They can reapply in two years, however, and a rejection wouldn’t interfere with developers moving forward with their projects.

In other action at the meeting:

• Council members adopted an ordinance amending section 13-338 of the city’s code of ordinances related to prohibited parking as well as section 13-339 regarding prohibited parking, except on Sundays, to reflect parking changes on Long Street and Old Concord Road implemented with the recent resurfacing project. The ordinances intend to match the new striping, correct grammatical errors and implement road name changes.