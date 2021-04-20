High school boys golf: Patterson shoots 69, as Mustangs win NPC

Staff report

Colby Patterson shot 69 at Warrior on Monday as East Rowan cruised to the North Piedmont Conference championship in boys golf.

“We’ve got a great bunch of boys and they have had a good work ethic since the first day,” East coach Rhett Teems said. “Great job by the Warrior staff today, and West Rowan really played great.”

Landon Merrell shot 72 for the Mustangs, while Jaden Sprinkle shot 75, and Whitt Hoesman shot 88 to round out the four scorers.

East won Monday’s 18-hole match by 23 strokes over second-place West Rowan. East won for the season by 73 strokes.

West’s Justin Cole shot 75, Tyler Kepley shot 80, and McGwire Owen shot 82. Charlie Young was the fourth scorer for the Falcons at 90.

East’s team and the top three Falcons advanced to regional play.