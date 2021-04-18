Pasin – Cook

Taylor Kathleen Pasin and Christopher Allen Cook were united in marriage on March 20, 2021. The 3:30 p.m. ceremony took place at the Pasin family farm in Rocky Point and was ministered by John Grubb, III with the reception taking place afterward at the Pasin family farm.

The brides’ escort was her father, Mr. Richard J. Pasin. Maids of honor included Kelly O’Rourke of Raleigh and Bailey Pasin of Wilmington. Bridesmaids included Dana Delaney from Washington D.C., Julie Griffin of Durham, Laura Nichols of Hickory, Alexandra Pasin of Bozeman, Mt., Julia Pasin of Wilmington, and Olivia Pasin of Wilmington.

Serving as best man was the groom’s father, Allen D. Cook of Salisbury. Groomen included Trey Bergsma of Salisbury, Carter Cook of Salisbury, Charlie Branson of Charlotte, Drew Davenport of Raleigh, and Matt Zweier of Charlotte.

Serving as flower girls were the bride’s grandmothers, Mrs. Helene Pasin of Wilmington and Mrs. Sharon Wilson of Mineville, N.Y. Serving as ring bearer was RJ Pasin of New York City, N.Y. Program Attendants were Catherine Canape of Tampa, Fla., and Christina Canape of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard J. Pasin of Wilmington and the granddaughter of Mrs. Helene Pasin of Wilmington, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene L. Wilson of Mineville, N.Y., and the late Mr. Joseph Z. Pasin. She is a 2012 graduate of Cape Fear Academy in Wilmington. The bride received a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Supply Chain Management in 2016 and in 2017 she received her Masters of Business Administration, both from Appalachian State University

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Allen D. Cook of Salisbury and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Cook, Jr. of Salisbury and Mr. and Mrs. Stanley C. Eaves of Charlotte. He is a 2013 graduate of Forsyth Country Day School and a 2020 graduate of Catawba College where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications.

The couple will honeymoon in September of 2021 and they will reside in Salisbury.