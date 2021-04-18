Letter: Salisbury Police, do something

A man who shot himself accidentally was reported in the Thursday edition of the Salisbury Post. This man was in a Food Lion when he bent over and the loaded gun in his pocket went off, shooting him in the groin. The police did not charge him with anything.

There are many “what ifs” and other questions to consider. Did he have a concealed carry permit? Why was the gun in a pants pocket instead of in a proper holster? Why was the gun loaded, apparently with a round in the chamber? What if that round hit another person in the market?

He certainly did not have control over his weapon. The careless behavior of this man is mind-boggling. I believe he should face some kind of legal consequence for his actions.

The big “what if” is whether another person near him could have been injured or killed.

This man’s ignorance and sense of entitlement is clear. Salisbury Police: Do something!

— M.T. Sidoli

Salisbury