April 18, 2021

  • 52°

Letter: McCrory might win for U.S. Senate

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 18, 2021

Thursday’s front page article failed to mention that Pat McCrory, newly announced U.S. Senate candidate, is a 1978 graduate of Catawba College.

I would not be surprised if he wins considering others vying for the spot include, God help us, Ted Budd and Lara Trump.

Also, I hope Richard Roberts and “Mookie” read the “fake news” article on Page 7A about the Capitol riot shooting.

— W.L. Poole 

Salisbury

