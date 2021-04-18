Letter: McCrory might win for U.S. Senate
Thursday’s front page article failed to mention that Pat McCrory, newly announced U.S. Senate candidate, is a 1978 graduate of Catawba College.
I would not be surprised if he wins considering others vying for the spot include, God help us, Ted Budd and Lara Trump.
Also, I hope Richard Roberts and “Mookie” read the “fake news” article on Page 7A about the Capitol riot shooting.
— W.L. Poole
Salisbury
You Might Like
Letter: Make sure US Foreign Service has resources it needs
As a retired member of the U.S. Foreign Service, I was proud to represent America in five countries over my... read more