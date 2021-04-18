April 18, 2021

Letter: Make sure US Foreign Service has resources it needs

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 18, 2021

As a retired member of the U.S. Foreign Service, I was proud to represent America in five countries over my 32 years of service. I write this in advance of Foreign Service Day on May 7, a day designated by Congress to honor our active-duty and retired members of the Foreign Service.

While foreign service is often unhealthy, dangerous and exotic, it is an understatement to say that the past year of devastation and uncertainty has been difficult for everyone. The members of our Foreign Service have remained on the front lines all over the world throughout the pandemic, working to bring more than 100,000 Americans home safely and continuing to protect and serve America’s interests abroad.

Diplomacy and development are our first line of defense, neutralizing issues before they become threats to Americans. However, for diplomacy and development to once again take the premier place in our foreign policy, we must strengthen our Foreign Service. Our diplomats are overstretched, and our embassies and consulates are understaffed. China has now eclipsed us with more diplomatic outposts and overseas diplomatic personnel.

This year has demonstrated the need for increased global engagement and the importance of U.S. global leadership. America’s diplomats are on the ground in countries all over the world representing American interests. Let’s make sure they have the necessary personnel and resources to meet the needs of the American people.

— Milton L. Iossi
Salisbury
