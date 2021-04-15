April 15, 2021

  • 64°

Blotter: Man found on church property found with litany of drugs

By Carl Blankenship

Published 11:44 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

SALISBURY – A Kannapolis man picked up a litany of drug charges after being discovered on a Woodleaf church’s property.

Rocky Lorenzo Kluttz, 37, was allegedly reported for trespassing in the New Shepherd Baptist Church cemetery. When an officer arrived, Kluttz appeared nervous and was allegedly found in possession of several substances.

Kluttz was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a schedule six controlled substance, possession of a schedule four controlled substance, possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of a schedule five controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

In other reports:

•. There was a report of fraud in Salisbury on Tuesday after someone endorsed and passed a check without the owner’s permission.

• There was a report of larceny of coins from a coin-operated icemaker on N.C. 801 in Mt. Ulla on Tuesday.

• A breaking and entering was reported on South Main Street on Tuesday.

• A drug overdose was reported on Keener Place on Tuesday.

• A larceny was reported on Sloop Road in Mt. Ulla on Tuesday.

• Vandalism was reported at Pilot Travel Center on Tuesday. A latch to a well house was damaged.

• An assault was reported on East Innes Street on Wednesday

• Hit-and-run property damage was reported on Jake Alexander Boulevard on Wednesday

• There was an assault reported on Independence Drive on Wednesday.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Man found on church property found with litany of drugs

Crime

Man charged in connection to 2019 overdose

Business

‘It’s our big time’: Salisbury Farmers Market reopens Saturday

Education

Schools capital funding still frozen as RSS sends local budget to county

Business

Shields, Cheerwine Festival receive N.C. Main Street Awards

Kannapolis

Duke University launches kidney disease study in Kannapolis for people of African descent

Education

Horizons Unlimited will hold in-person summer camps

Education

Education briefs: Catawba planning for more in-person activities, free summer school tuition

Coronavirus

County’s full COVID-19 vaccinations top 22,600

High School

High school golf: With Merrell, Mustangs back on top

Local

Spencer investigating rat problem on South Iredell Street

News

Livingstone, Mission House Church to host national ‘Black Voters Matter’ listening session

Education

Shoutouts

Business

Groundbreaking on Pennant Square signals next phase in downtown Kannapolis revitalization

Nation/World

J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence

Nation/World

Prosecutors: No charges for officer in Capitol riot shooting

Nation/World

Biden to pull US troops from Afghanistan, end ‘forever war’

Nation/World

Former Minnesota cop charged in shooting of Black motorist

Crime

Blotter: April 14

Elections

Former North Carolina Gov. McCrory enters US Senate race

Crime

Salisbury woman arrested in Myrtle Beach for abducting child

Health

County updates health director job description, will advertise for position

High School

High school tennis: East beats Carson, still hopes to share NPC title

Elections

Board of Elections to purchase upgraded voting equipment using federal grant