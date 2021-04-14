April 15, 2021

  • 64°

High school girls soccer: Hornets stay undefeated

By Post Sports

Published 11:21 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Salisbury’s Izzy Banish. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s girls soccer team defeated Oak Grove 4-1 on Wednesday to improve to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Central Carolina Conference.

Scoring for the Hornets were Sutton Webb, Caroline Cardelle, Lillie Rusher  and Izzy Banish.

Assists were credited to: Webb, Cardelle and Piper Muire.

Hannah Schmeltzer recorded 12 saves for the Hornets.

Next up for the Hornets is Senior Night on Monday vs. Ledford.

Game time is 6 p.m.

Print Article

Comments

Business

‘It’s our big time’: Salisbury Farmers Market reopens Saturday

Education

Schools capital funding still frozen as RSS sends local budget to county

Business

Shields, Cheerwine Festival receive N.C. Main Street Awards

Kannapolis

Duke University launches kidney disease study in Kannapolis for people of African descent

Education

Horizons Unlimited will hold in-person summer camps

Education

Education briefs: Catawba planning for more in-person activities, free summer school tuition

Coronavirus

County’s full COVID-19 vaccinations top 22,600

High School

High school golf: With Merrell, Mustangs back on top

Local

Spencer investigating rat problem on South Iredell Street

News

Livingstone, Mission House Church to host national ‘Black Voters Matter’ listening session

Education

Shoutouts

Business

Groundbreaking on Pennant Square signals next phase in downtown Kannapolis revitalization

Nation/World

J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence

Nation/World

Prosecutors: No charges for officer in Capitol riot shooting

Nation/World

Biden to pull US troops from Afghanistan, end ‘forever war’

Nation/World

Former Minnesota cop charged in shooting of Black motorist

Crime

Blotter: April 14

Elections

Former North Carolina Gov. McCrory enters US Senate race

Crime

Salisbury woman arrested in Myrtle Beach for abducting child

Health

County updates health director job description, will advertise for position

High School

High school tennis: East beats Carson, still hopes to share NPC title

Elections

Board of Elections to purchase upgraded voting equipment using federal grant

Kannapolis

Kyle Seager drives in winning run in first game as Mariners split doubleheader with Orioles

Local

City exhausts this year’s funds for Innes Street Improvements, Municipal Services District grant programs