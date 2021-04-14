College baseball: Catawba beats Mount Olive

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Luke Spiva’s two-run homer in the seventh lifted Catawba’s baseball team to a 5-3 win against sixth-ranked Mount Olive on Tuesday at Newman Park.

Joe Butts had two hits for the Indians.

Catawba (25-7) used six pitchers, with Sawyer Strickland (3-0) getting the win, and Robbie Cowie notching his sixth save.

Catawba plays Anderson on Friday at 4 p.m.

This weekend’s series with Anderson is scheduled to include the last games at Newman Park, as it currently exists.