April 13, 2021

  • 57°

Area Sports Briefs: New countywide courage award; Salisbury soccer, East golf dominate

By Post Sports

Published 11:12 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

From staff reports

The Dr. Christopher Wayne McNeil Award for Courage will be presented after this school year to the Rowan County athlete, who in the face of personal adversity, has shown extraordinary courage in rising above and overcoming that adversity and inspiring those around them.

HS girls soccer

Salisbury beat Central Davidson 5-0 on Monday to stay undefeated.

  Sutton Webb paced the Hornets (6-0, 3-0) with three goals and an assist.

Salisbury also got goals from seniors Caroline Cardelle and Clara Brown. Piper Muire, Sydney Hlavacek and Cardelle had assists.

Hannah Schmeltzer recorded eight saves to preserve the shutout.

Salisbury got excellent play from Stella Koontz and Madelyn Lawrence.

HS golf

East Rowan shot 312 and won Monday’s North Piedmont Conference match at Larkin by 50 strokes over West Rowan.

East’s Landon Merrell shot 36 and was medalist. Colby Patterson shot 37. Other East scorers were Whitt Hoesman (42) and Jaden Sprinkle (43).

West scorers were McGwire Owen (43), Tyler Kepley (47), Justin Cole (48) and  Justin Mullins (52).

  East will take a big lead into the NPC championship match at Warrior on April 19.

Catawba softball

Catawba’s softball team split Monday’s South Atlantic Conference doubleheader at Carson-Newman on Monday.

The Indians took the opener 6-1 with Brooke Walser (11-4) pitching a shutout until the seventh.

Jordan Dean, Gracie Gibson, Riley Tucker and Allie Baker had two hits each.

Brittany Ireland hit a two-run homer.

• Catawba  lost 7-4 in the second game.

Sydney Goertzen, Carlee Brawley and Sommer Gray had two hits each.

Whitley Arnott (4-2) took the loss.

Catawba (24-10, 11-9)  is tied for fifth in the SAC with Wingate.

Catawba plays at Queens on Wednesday.

Local golf

Good weather welcomed good golfers to the McCanless Couples Captain’s Choice event.

Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton,  Ralph Carver and Calvin Smith were the first-place team.

The second-place team was Don Carpenter, Lenny Maseuli and Bev & Ty Cobb. Bev Cobb had longest putt.

College golf

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — Catawba sits in 10th place after Monday’s two rounds of the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Golf Championships.

College men’s soccer

   In a battle of nationally ranked teams, it was the No. 25 Wingate Bulldogs that emerged victorious.

They defeated the No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne Bears 1-0 to claim the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Spring Men’s Soccer Tournament Championship on Sunday.

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Neve Duston scored in overtime goal in the 96th minute of play, leading the Bears to a 2-1 win over Queens in Sunday’s SAC tourney championship match.

Print Article

Comments

Education

Superintendent talks first 100 days, dives into district data

Business

‘It was an answer to a call:’ TenderHearted Home Care celebrates 10 years of providing care at home

News

Political Notebook: Local polls find increasing number of North Carolinians want COVID-19 vaccine

News

Trial begins on challenge to latest NC voter ID law

Local

Burch, Fisher, Marsh honored as 2021 recipients of Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Humanitarian Award

Landis

Landis board talks revenues, budget planning, department updates

College

College baseball: Catawba rolls 7-1 and 24-1

Nation/World

Student fires at officers at Tennessee school, is killed

Nation/World

Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun

Crime

Man receives consecutive prison sentences for sex offenses

BREAKING NEWS

RSS Board of Education approves Faith Elementary sale

Coronavirus

Rowan Health Department receives 400 Pfizer, 800 Johnson & Johnson vaccines for week

Crime

Blotter: Accident in Food Lion only weekend shooting to produce injuries

Crime

Salisbury man charged with felony drug crimes

Crime

Second person charged in thefts from house near county line

Crime

Police use tear gas to end robbery stand off, arrest suspect

Local

Ask Us: When will Rowan Public Library’s West Branch open?

Nation/World

Prosecution case nears end in ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

Nation/World

Officer accused of force in stop of Black Army officer fired

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with hitting man with car, fleeing while intoxicated

Local

‘Meet the need’: Rowan County Health Department looks to add to vaccination options

Local

Seaford is first woman in county hired for town manager position since the ’90s

Local

Colonial Spring Frolic makes a comeback to kick off museum’s year

Local

Concord City Council wants to name bridge for fallen officer, Rowan native