Williams-Hassard

Gregg and Lauren Williams of Salisbury are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter Parker Williams to Cameron Hassard of Raleigh. The ceremony will take place at St. Mary’s Chapel in Raleigh on May 29, 2021.

The bride is the daughter of Gregg and Lauren Williams of Salisbury and the granddaughter of George E. Hines, Jr. and the late Nancy Hines of Salisbury and Frances Williams and the late Herbert Williams of Raleigh. She is a 2015 graduate from West Rowan High School and a 2019 Summa Cum Laude graduate from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a Bachelor of Science in Health Systems Management. She is currently completing her 2L year of law school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The groom is the son of Ashley Hassard of Concord and Wanda Hassard of Edwardsville, Ill., and the grandson of the late Thomas and Susie Marie Hassard of Greensboro and Audrey Ramsey and the late Kenneth Ramsey of Lincolnton. He is also a 2015 graduate of West Rowan High School and a 2019 Magna Cum Laude graduate from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a Bachelor of Science in Health Systems Management. He is currently a Business Development Representative with Lawrence Companies in Greensboro.

