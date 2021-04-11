Smart Start Rowan hosts Plant a Seed Scavenger Hunt

Smart Start Rowan took full advantage of a beautiful spring morning as it hosted a Plant a Seed Scavenger Hunt on March 6 at the Granite Lake Park in Granite Quarry.

Families participated in a scavenger hunt where they were invited to find objects placed throughout the park. They also received gift bags filled with books, activities to enjoy at home, and seeds to plant at in their gardens. Parents were given information about services provided by Smart Start Rowan, as well as materials from community partners in Rowan County.

“I would like to thank everyone who participated in this fun activity and adhering to the safety guidelines,” said Shurna Rabsatt, Smart Start Rowan Family Support lead. “Safety was our top priority in bringing this family friendly event to our community. I also want to thank the Town of Granite Quarry for allowing us to use their beautiful park, and to our community partners who donated items for the event. We look forward to providing more events throughout our community in the future.”

“We were happy to host a fun, safe, family friendly event at one of our community’s beautiful parks,” said Executive Director Amy Brown. “It was a wonderful opportunity to be outside and get excited about spring, while spreading the word about our programs available to children and families.”

Smart Start Rowan is located at 1329 Jake Alexander Boulevard South in Salisbury. For more information, call 704-630-9085, go to www.rowan-smart-start.org, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/smartstart.rowan .