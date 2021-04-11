Letter: Biden knows agenda isn’t popular

Thanks to the progress we’ve been making against COVID-19, the U.S. economy is poised to take off.

That means more businesses re-opening and more people going back to work. That also means more tax revenue for the government and less money spent on helping people get by.

Yet, for some reason, the Biden administration wants to increase spending and raise taxes. I think they should just let the economy do its thing for a year and see what happens after that. What’s their hurry.

I know the hurry. Biden and the Democrats can’t get their agenda through fast enough because they fear they might not be around after the 2022 elections. They might be right. They know their agenda is not popular, except amongst themselves. Hence, they’re trying to ram everything through as quickly as possible by any means necessary. So much for the will of the people.

This wouldn’t bother me so much if Biden had any good ideas. He doesn’t He doesn’t speak for himself. It’s like watching a ventriloquist act, and Biden’s not the ventriloquist. He seems without conviction. Without conviction, there is no passion. Our allies and enemies see this.

Trump said if you elect Joe Biden as president you will not be electing Joe Biden as president. I’m sorry Trump haters, but he’s right. Biden is being led by someone else. As president, Trump expected loyalty. With Biden, he longs to be loyal. Still, as president, Biden can tell the left not to start over. I don’t see that happening any time soon.

– Allan Gilmour

Salisbury