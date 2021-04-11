Kiwanis Pancake Festival starts Friday

Staff report

SALISBURY — Although traditionally held each year in March, the Kiwanis Pancake Festival was moved forward to next weekend to allow more time for improved conditions in the community. Also, it will be a drive-

thru, take-out only event. No indoor seating will be allowed this year for health reasons.

The festival at the J.F. Hurley Family Y begins Friday evening (April 16) from 5-8 p.m. and continues Saturday (April 17) from 8-11 a.m. Tickets remain $5 per take-out container and can be obtained from sponsors, Kiwanis members or on-site.

The drive-thru route begins at the right rear gate of the Hurley Y, accessible through the parking lot adjacent to Juice Life. Tickets can be purchased while driving through to pick up individual trays containing pancakes, sausage, butter and syrup.

The Kiwanis Club has designated the festival in memory of Scott Robinson, past president and 33-year member who died in an accident in January. Robinson joined Kiwanis in 1988 and served as president in 1992. He was a Kiwanis International Legion of Honor member and George F. Hixson Fellow. He had the idea of moving the event to the Hurley Family Y in 2004, where it remains today. Robinson was also a fixture in the “batter room” every year, churning out the pancake mix for the grills.

The Kiwanis Pancake Festival was started in 1957. Although take-out containers have always been available, this is the first, and hopefully only, year that the Kiwanis Club is hosting an entirely take-out event. The major fundraising event for the club, approximately $25,000 is raised which is used to fund children’s charity projects. Funds are generated from sponsorships, ticket sales and donations. At least 50 commercial and business sponsors are on board for this year. Major “Grill Partners” include Cloninger Ford & Toyota, F&M Bank, the J.F. Hurley Family Y, the Lettered Lily, Moose Pharmacy, Superior Walls of NC and Vulcan Materials.

Salisbury Kiwanis Charities supports the Rowan Salisbury Schools and sponsors “Terrific Kids,” “BUG” (Bringing Up Grades) and “K-Kids” in three elementary schools. Kiwanis also sponsors Key Clubs at Carson, East Rowan, North Rowan and Salisbury high schools. The club offers a $1,000 college scholarship each year to four seniors who are members of the local Key Clubs.

Kiwanis also provides funds for infant car seats needed by families leaving Novant Rowan Health Center, books and events for kids associated with Smart Start Rowan, help for the Three-Wide Foundation’s Christmas Dinner for local “book bag families,” Christmas gifts for children associated with Terrie Hess House, help for the Salvation Army’s bell-ringing campaign, cooking and serving lunch to Special Olympic athletes, support for purchasing ereaders for the ApSeed Elementary Education Program, support for Livingstone College’s Bridge Program, support for the Crosby Scholars Program, sponsorship of a Rowan Little League Team, support for the J.F. Hurley Family Y Invest in Youth Program, support for the Carolinas District Kiwanis Foundation and support for Kiwanis International Children’s Fund. Members also staff the concession stand for Y Soccer League games, donate and deliver magazines to Novant Rowan Medical Center and usher for the Piedmont Players at the Meroney Theater.