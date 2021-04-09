One dead, several injured after head-on collision in China Grove

CHINA GROVE — One person is dead and several others are injured following a Friday afternoon collision between two cars on Lentz Road.

A car carrying three people was traveling north on Lentz Road when it came into a curve and traveled left of center, colliding head on with a pickup truck that was traveling in the opposite direction, carrying two occupants and towing a trailer. The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m., said Trooper Ned Moultrie.

The car careened off the side of the road and down an embankment. A passenger of that vehicle was ejected. The car came to rest on the shoulder and ignited a small fire. The driver of the car was killed and pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver wasn’t immediately released because family members hadn’t been notified.

One of the car’s passengers was airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Another passenger was transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus. Both occupants of the truck were transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Rowan Rescue, Landis Fire, Kannapolis Fire and China Grove Police all responded to the accident. Trooper F. Dias is investigating the collision for the North Carolina Highway Patrol.