April 9, 2021

  • 66°
A two vehicle collision on Lentz Road on Friday afternoon left one person dead and several other injured. Ben Stansell/Salisbury Post

One dead, several injured after head-on collision in China Grove

By Ben Stansell

Published 5:40 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

CHINA GROVE — One person is dead and several others are injured following a Friday afternoon collision between two cars on Lentz Road.

A car carrying three people was traveling north on Lentz Road when it came into a curve and traveled left of center, colliding head on with a pickup truck that was traveling in the opposite direction, carrying two occupants and towing a trailer. The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m., said Trooper Ned Moultrie.

The car careened off the side of the road and down an embankment. A passenger of that vehicle was ejected. The car came to rest on the shoulder and ignited a small fire. The driver of the car was killed and pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver wasn’t immediately released because family members hadn’t been notified.

One of the car’s passengers was airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Another passenger was transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus. Both occupants of the truck were transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Two vehicles collided head on after a passenger car traveled over the center of the road while driving on a right-hand curve. Ben Stansell/Salisbury Post

Rowan Rescue, Landis Fire, Kannapolis Fire and China Grove Police all responded to the accident. Trooper F. Dias is investigating the collision for the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Print Article

Comments

BREAKING NEWS

One dead, several injured after head-on collision in China Grove

Crime

Man, woman charged for selling drugs to undercover deputies

Crime

Blotter: Rowan County man charged with indecent liberties with children

Local

Spencer town board gets look at Park Plaza progress

Business

‘Applicant market’: Unemployment rate improving as businesses hire more workers

Local

National, local business leaders praise Salisbury’s initiative to support Black-owned operations

Nation/World

Tillis has prostate cancer surgery

Coronavirus

Adverse reactions surface from Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Nation/World

Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs

Local

Quotes of the week

Nation/World

Biden seeks crackdown on homemade firearms

Nation/World

Victim of former NFL player’s rampage wrote of faith, life’s fragility

News

Wrongly imprisoned man gets $750,000

High School

West falls to Statesville, finishes second in NPC

Education

Middle, high school students head back to classes full time

Coronavirus

1,000 new COVID-19 vaccinations reported Thursday

Landis

Landis man airlifted after being crushed in porch collapse

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with embezzlement

Crime

Man faces conspiracy, larceny charges; two others sought in Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigation

Local

Rowan Museum’s Utzman-Chambers House becomes site of bee hive, carpenter bee infestation

Business

Two major economic development projects planned for southern Rowan County

Education

Local nursing students maneuver through hurdles during pandemic

Coronavirus

County sees two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299

Education

Shoutouts