Letter: Help in preventing child abuse is available

In the United States, five children a day die due to abuse and/or neglect.

Sadly, hundreds of Rowan County children are abused each year. We are fortunate to have an organization to help! Prevent Child Abuse Rowan’s mission is to serve the needs of children and families in Rowan County by providing a community-based center that utilizes best practices in prevention as well as in the identification, investigation, prosecution and treatment of child abuse.

PCAR operates the Terrie Hess House Child Advocacy Center in Salisbury where they offer forensic interviews, medical exams, family advocacy, therapy, and education — all at no cost. They also partner with Rowan Salisbury Schools to provide their Stop! Go! Tell! program to first and fifth graders. For current and soon-to-be parents, they offer individual and group Triple P Parenting classes. It is comforting to know that we have this invaluable resource to meet the needs of our most vulnerable children and their families.

This tremendous organization, which has continued operating during the pandemic, is funded through the generosity of our community. Donations may be made by mail at 130 Woodson St., Salisbury, NC 28144 or by visiting the website, www.preventchildabuserowan.org.

To report abuse and/or neglect, please call the Rowan County Department of Social Services at (704) 216-8499.

— Shawn Edman

Salisbury

Editor’s note: Edman is president of the Prevent Child Abuse Rowan Board of Directors.