April 8, 2021

  • 63°

High school tennis: South wins again

By Post Sports

Published 11:11 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

Staff report

TYRO — South Rowan won 5-4 against West Davidson in boys tennis on Thursday.

In singles, the Raiders (5-2, 4-2) won at the top four seeds, with Joey Caraccio, Noah Steedley, Richard Gould and Grayson Steedley taking victories.

Gould/Grayson Steedley won at No. 2 doubles.

 

