High school tennis: South wins again
Staff report
TYRO — South Rowan won 5-4 against West Davidson in boys tennis on Thursday.
In singles, the Raiders (5-2, 4-2) won at the top four seeds, with Joey Caraccio, Noah Steedley, Richard Gould and Grayson Steedley taking victories.
Gould/Grayson Steedley won at No. 2 doubles.
