April 9, 2021

  • 57°

High school softball: Falcons win 2-0 at East; Raiders get second victory

By Post Sports

Published 11:32 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

West’s Taylor Walton. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — Taylor Walton pitched a shutout as West Rowan won at East Rowan 2-0 on Thursday in North Piedmont Conference softball.

It was 0-0 until the sixth when Emma Clarke led off that inning with a homer for the Falcons. Doubles by Walton and KK Dowling scored another run.

Walton struck out six. She allowed five hits, but didn’t walk a batter.

Kenadi Sproul had three of West’s eight hits.

Caylie Keller also had a double for West.

East’s Haley Strange struck out 13 Falcons. East (4-1, 3-1) got one hit each from five players.

West had lost to East 2-0 in a season opener. Now West, East and Carson all have one league loss.

•••

DENTON — South Rowan scored three runs in the seventh and beat South Davidson 7-5 in Thursday’s non-conference matchup.

It was the  second win of the season for the Raiders.

Kassidy Sechler was 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Raiers. Bailey Yon had two hits. McKinley Faw drove in two runs.

Avery Crowell struck out six and pitched into the sixth inning. Sechler got the win in relief.

South Davidson took a 5-4 lead to the seventh inning.

Crowell’s infield hit tied the game at 5-all.  Faw’s two-run double put the Raiders ahead.

Carmen Duffey pitched a complete game for South Davidson.

 

 

 

 

 

 

