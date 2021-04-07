Man dies after shooting, weeklong stay at hospital

SALISBURY — A 32-year old man died Tuesday from injuries sustained during a shooting last week.

Steven Michael Jones Jr. died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after a weeklong stay. He was shot in the stomach area and suffered a head injury. Though, police said they were not sure whether the head injury was connected to the shooting.

Police said Jones was uncooperative with police until his death and did not provide information about the shooting incident.

Jones was found in the early hours of March 30 in the 800 block of East Lafayette Street. It’s not clear whether that’s where the shooting occurred, said Lt. Justin Crews.

Jones’ death is considered a homicide and is the second shooting incident to result in a death in the previous week. A shooting at Los Arcos restaurant on Klumac Road also resulted in a man’s death after he was transported to the hospital.

People with information about the shooting can contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.