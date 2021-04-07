Blotter: April 7

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Mid State Metals on Monday reported fraud false pretense in the 2400 block of Rary Road in Cleveland.

• Littering was reported Monday in the 1200 block of Oak Breeze Drive in Mooresville.

• A drug overdose was reported Monday on Old Farm Road in Salisbury.

• A larceny was reported Monday in the 10600 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell.

• C&H Frameworks on Monday reported a larceny in the 2500 block of Needmore Road in Woodleaf.

• A woman on Monday reported an assault in the 300 block of Ford Road in Salisbury.

• Darrell Dugene Barbee, 43, was charged Monday with assault on a female in the 300 block of Phillips Avenue in Landis.

• James Douglas Kincaid, 57, was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance in the 10500 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A larceny was reported Tuesday in the 100 block of East Innes Street in Salisbury.

• An animal bite was reported Tuesday in the 500 block of Reynolds Street.

• A man on Tuesday reported a property damage hit and run that caused $4,000 in damage in the 2700 block of North Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman on Tuesday reported she saw a vehicle shooting at another vehicle in the 1400 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.

• A juvenile attempted to break into a motor vehicle Tuesday in the 100 block of North Oakhurst Drive in Salisbury.