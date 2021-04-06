April 6, 2021

  • 52°
North Rowan's Kyree Sims carries the ball during a game against North Stanly on March 26. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

High school football: Cavaliers cruise in YVC finale

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

DENTON — Quarterback Kyree Sims accounted for five touchdowns as North Rowan blasted South Davidson 59-0 on Monday in the Cavaliers’ final game of the regular season.

Sims threw two TD passes to Amari McArthur and one to Orion Harris. Sims had two rushing touchdowns, featuring an 80-yard jaunt.

McArthur had another TD reception called back by a holding penalty.

“We got our passing game going, and that was big as we get ready for the playoffs,” said North head coach Nygel Pearson. “Kyree had a good night. We hit some deep balls.”

Sims scored from 20 yards out very early in the game.

Sims hit McArthur with a short pass with 4:43 left in the first quarter, and the rangy sophomore broke tackles down the North sideline for a 60-yard scoring play.

South Davidson had the ball late in the first half and appeared certain to get to halftime with a 14-0 deficit, but a North interception was followed by a 70-yard TD run by freshman Jaemias Morrow in the closing seconds of the half. Sims’ two-point conversion run made it 22-0 at the break.

“That interception and score at the end of the half — that was it,” Pearson said.

Sims’ 10-yard TD pass to Harris and a 20-yard connection with McArthur bumped the Cavaliers’ lead to 36-0.

Sims broke his long one for 44-0. Then Morrow turned the corner on the left side for the TD that made it 52-0 with 4:24 remaining.

North’s final trip to the end zone came on defense with Kam Cuthbertson scoring on a 50-yard pick-six.

Tsion Delaney and KJ Krider led the defensive effort for North.

“We have a lot of guys playing well on defense,” Pearson said. “Delaney was all over the place. Krider had several sacks. Cuthbertson has really been coming on. He made some great tackles as well as getting the pick-six.”

North will take a day off from practice today and will have quite a bit of preparation time as it gets ready for the playoffs.

Pairings are expected to be released on Saturday. North Rowan will be in the playoffs as the “2” from the Yadkin Valley Conference. North Stanly won the league.

It will be North’s final Yadkin Valley Conference football game for quite a while. The Cavaliers will be one of the three 1A schools in a seven-team 1A/2A league this fall when realignment takes effect.

South Davidson will also be in that league, along with Thomasville, East Davidson, Lexington, Salisbury and West Davidson.

During their four years in the current YVC, North Rowan outscored South Davidson 49-0, 49-0, 47-0 and 59-0. That’s 204-0. North leads the all-time series 8-0.

Print Article

Comments

Business

With a brand new look, Skinny Wheels Bike Shop welcomes customers back in store

Local

City accepting artist applications for ‘Paint the Pavement’ project

News Main

Baylor beatdown: Bears win title, hang 86-70 loss on Gonzaga

Education

Faith Academy raised offer because of interest in elementary property

News

Commissioners nail down plan to fix lead in Dukeville drinking water

Coronavirus

All adults can be vaccinated for COVID-19 starting this week

Local

Spencer Litter Sweep looking for volunteers

High School

High school football: Cavaliers cruise in YVC finale

Local

Council to consider rezoning requests for two proposed housing developments

Education

Salisbury Academy auction moves online this year, benefits Meals on Wheels

News

Political Notebook: Rowan’s lawmakers vote in favor of bill limiting governor’s emergency powers

BREAKING NEWS

Man succumbs to injuries sustained during restaurant shooting; charges added for alleged shooter

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s the status of Piedmont Players?

News

Newton Grove police officer dies in single-vehicle crash

Crime

Blotter: Man shot Sunday morning while opening door

Local

Medical professionals reflect on year of COVID-19

Local

Monster truck show draws one of largest crowds ever at Rowan Fairgrounds venue

Education

Catawba mints new partnership with esports recruiting firm

Columns

Ester Marsh: The power of focusing on positive things

News

County commissioners will talk Dukeville water problems

Local

City gives green light to install historical marker commemorating 1906 lynchings

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury community partners team up to host drive-thru job fair

Local

Rise in construction costs, cuts to NCDOT push back Rowan’s transportation projects

High School

High school boys soccer: Salisbury’s Robins, Cortes lead all-county team