Letter: ‘Fame’ deserves an honored place

The city of Salisbury is home to many veterans. There are 142,088 citizens in Rowan County and 33,988 citizens in the city of Salisbury. The decision made by a few city council members should not represent the will of the majority of residents who would rather see “Fame” relocated to a more prestigious site.

The citizens of Rowan County should have a say by officially voting on several proposed sites. “Fame” does not represent hate, and the angel is dearly loved by many residents of Salisbury and Rowan County, especially our courageous veterans.

Donald and Lynn Marsh

Salisbury