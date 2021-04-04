Innospec donates $5,000 to Terrie Hess House

On Thursday, friends from Innospec Performance Chemicals in Salisbury made a very special visit to the Terrie Hess House Child Advocacy Center.

The Salisbury Innospec facility was awarded $5,000 for a charity of their choice, for their seven-year record of “No Innospec Employee Reportable Lost Time Accidents.” When an employee nominated Prevent Child Abuse Rowan to receive this well-earned charitable donation, the company realized that most were not familiar with their local child advocacy center.

In addition to this award for safety, Innospec has a program called “Innospec Cares,” where the company matches health and human services local charitable giving, and also a great volunteer program. The company and employees are passionate about investing in the community. Innospec has 22 domestic and international locations and in 2020 they supported 90 charities and good causes, and fundraised $180,000 in the United States alone.

Prevent Child Abuse Rowan operates the Terrie Hess House Child Advocacy Center in Salisbury. The non-profit organization supports children in the community when concerns of abuse are present, at no cost to the families. The child-friendly center partners with the Rowan County Department of Social Services, local law enforcement agencies, and other community organizations in the identification, investigation, prosecution, and treatment of child abuse. Parenting support and prevention programs for all ages are also available at no cost.

Prevent Child Abuse Rowan is predominantly funded through grants and donations, which were greatly impacted by the $5,000 mega check presented to them by Innospec Performance Chemicals on Thursday. After a full tour of the center and review of all services available to the children and families of Rowan County, the amazing Innospec team of Salisbury now know the ins and outs of their local child advocacy center. Both groups are sure that this newly formed relationship will carry on with educational and charitable opportunities, far into the future.