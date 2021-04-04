College baseball: Indians take 4

Staff report

MARS HILL — Catawba’s baseball team crushed Mars Hill 12-1, 12-6, 13-1 and 11-0 over the weekend, a four-game sweep that lifted the Indians (19-6, 15-5) into second place in the South Atlantic Conference.

Hunter Shepherd went 9-for-16 with two homers and seven RBIs in the series. Luke Spiva homered and drove in seven. Lee Poteat was 8-for-14 with a homer and six RBIs. Dylan Wilkinson had a three-run homer.

Racking up wins were local products Maddux Holshouser (2-0), Caleb Link (1-2), Hunter Shepherd (2-2) and Bryan Ketchie (5-0).

Catawba plays at Wingate on Wednesday.