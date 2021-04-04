Celebrate National Library Week 2021 with Rowan Public Library

SALISBURY — Celebrate National Library Week with Rowan Public Library. From April 4-10, libraries everywhere will practice this annual, week-long observance sponsored by the American Library Association.

This year, “Welcome to Your Library” is the theme of National Library Week to celebrate the ways that libraries extend beyond their physical walls and exist wherever their customers are — and their customers can be anywhere.

Many of RPL’s customers frequent a physical branch. Currently, the Rowan Public Library System consists of three physical branches: RPL Headquarters (Salisbury), RPL East (Rockwell), and RPL South (China Grove). It will soon add a fourth branch, RPL West, in Cleveland. A physical library card is required to borrow items from a branch’s circulating, physical collection.

Other customers prefer utilizing RPL’s e-Branch, which includes all of the online resources and services available via the Library’s website at www.rowanpubliclibrary.org. NC Live, a database that features a variety of resources including ProQuest articles, the language-learning program Transparent Languages Online, and career development tools like Cypress Resumé, is a popular choice. eBooks, eAudiobooks, and videos can be borrowed through the NC Digital Library, which can be accessed via the free Libby or Overdrive apps. Customers can access a variety of digital offerings using either a physical library card and PIN or a digital card.

For a limited time, RPL’s e-Branch includes some specialized resources as well. For example, ProQuest’s Ancestry is currently allowing remote access until June 30, 2021. (Prior to these access-modifications, Ancestry was only available for use by customers on-site at an RPL branch.) To access Ancestry remotely, visit bit.ly/History2021, and then, scroll down to “Ancestry Library Edition.” On the home screen, login requires an RPL physical card number (including all the zeroes) and PIN. For more information about and assistance with Ancestry, contact RPL’s Edith M. Clark History Room Supervisor Gretchen Witt at Gretchen.Witt@rowancountync.gov for assistance.

Customers can visit any RPL location to complete a library card application; PINs can be reset on the phone at 980-432-8671 or in person at any branch. For a digital card, customers can visit bit.ly/RPLcard2021 from wherever they are, complete the online application, and receive immediate access to RPL’s e-Branch. If digital card customers later decide they want access to the circulating, physical collection, all they need to do is visit their nearest branch and bring a valid ID; staff will then convert their digital card to a physical one. After that, the customers can still access the e-Branch, but they will use their physical card number and PIN instead of their digital card information.

Like libraries across the country, RPL strives to adapt to the changing world by expanding resources and continuing to meet the needs of its patrons. Free Wi-Fi access is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at all branches, both in the buildings and on the grounds. No password or card information is required for access. For customers who would rather remain in their car, all they need to do is park close enough to the branch in question to pick up the Wi-Fi.

Programs have also expanded to include virtual offerings and take away kits. This month, RPL is again participating in the North Carolina Science Festival. Founded in 2010 by Morehead Planetarium & Science Center, it is the first statewide science festival in the United States and showcases the economic, educational, and cultural impact of science in NC. As part of the NC Science Festival and the related, annual NC Statewide Star Party, RPL is offering a variety of programs that celebrate science and take away kits that encourage customers of all ages to engage in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM). For the most current list of RPL programs, visit the Library’s online calendar at www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.

As it has been for decades, National Library Week is a time for celebration at RPL. This year, it is an especially important time, allowing RPL and its staff to reflect upon the ways it serves the community and to also celebrate the customers it serves. To learn more about RPL and its offerings, visit your nearest branch or the e-Branch today.