Short-handed Hornets rout slumping Pacers 114-97
By PHILLIP B. WILSON
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Reserve guard Miles Bridges scored a season-high 23 points and the short-handed Charlotte Hornets overcame another injury and beat the Indiana Pacers 114-97 on Friday night.
The Hornets got double-digit scoring from seven players. Charlotte was without two starters and lost guard Gordon Hayward for the second half to a right foot sprain.
Bridges scored 16 of his points in the second quarter, and a 3-pointer in the final seconds gave the Hornets a 60-49 lead at halftime.
Cody Zeller scored 17 points and Terry Rozier 15 for Charlotte, which has won five of seven.
Hayward got the Hornets off to a fast start with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists in the first quarter. The Hornets, who managed just 11 first-quarter points in a Thursday loss at Brooklyn, took a 28-24 lead.
Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 16 points.
Not having point guard Malcolm Brogdon due to a sore hip translated to sloppy ballhandling as the Pacers committed 20 turnovers, twice as many as the Hornets.
The Pacers fell to 8-14 at home, which includes losing eight of nine at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Hornets: Are already without the backcourt of point guard LaMelo Ball (broken wrist) and shooting guard Malik Monk (sprained ankle). …. Played third game of six-game trip.
Pacers: Dropped to 10-19 since a loss to Charlotte on Jan. 27. … All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis missed the final quarter with a left ankle sprain.
Hornets: Visit Boston on Sunday night.
Pacers: Visit San Antonio on Saturday night.
