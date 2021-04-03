April 3, 2021

Charlotte forward Miles Bridges led the way for the Hornets on Friday night. (AP File Photo/Chuck Burton)

Short-handed Hornets rout slumping Pacers 114-97

By PHILLIP B. WILSON

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Reserve guard Miles Bridges scored a season-high 23 points and the short-handed Charlotte Hornets overcame another injury and beat the Indiana Pacers 114-97 on Friday night.

The Hornets got double-digit scoring from seven players. Charlotte was without two starters and lost guard Gordon Hayward for the second half to a right foot sprain.

Bridges scored 16 of his points in the second quarter, and a 3-pointer in the final seconds gave the Hornets a 60-49 lead at halftime.

Cody Zeller scored 17 points and Terry Rozier 15 for Charlotte, which has won five of seven.
Hayward got the Hornets off to a fast start with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists in the first quarter. The Hornets, who managed just 11 first-quarter points in a Thursday loss at Brooklyn, took a 28-24 lead.

Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 16 points.

Not having point guard Malcolm Brogdon due to a sore hip translated to sloppy ballhandling as the Pacers committed 20 turnovers, twice as many as the Hornets.

The Pacers fell to 8-14 at home, which includes losing eight of nine at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Are already without the backcourt of point guard LaMelo Ball (broken wrist) and shooting guard Malik Monk (sprained ankle). …. Played third game of six-game trip.

Pacers: Dropped to 10-19 since a loss to Charlotte on Jan. 27. … All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis missed the final quarter with a left ankle sprain.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Visit Boston on Sunday night.
Pacers: Visit San Antonio on Saturday night.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

