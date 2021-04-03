High school football: Falcons win 48-28 over Carson

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

MOUNT ULLA — Time of possession can be overrated.

Carson snapped the ball for 72 plays on Friday, while West Rowan ran just 31.

But the Falcons dominated after the first 10 minutes and won 48-28 on Senior Night in Mount Ulla.

“Turnovers and their big pass plays were the story,” Carson head coach Daniel Crosby said. “We lost the turnover battle again, and it’s tough to beat good football teams when that happens.”

Both quarterbacks had good statistical nights. Carson senior Alex London put the ball in the air 30 times, including 20 first-half attempts, and threw for 241 yards. He hit Brodie Johnson for two touchdowns.

West QB Noah Loeblein only threw a dozen times but amassed 248 passing yards. He had four huge plays, deep TD connections with Andrew Kennerly (twice) and Peter Williams-Simpson, plus a 50-yard strike to Damon Phillippe that set up a score.

Michael Gonsalves was also a story. A running back-turned-linebacker who once looked like a future star for Carson, he has played for West the last two seasons.

West coach Louis Kraft sent Gonsalves out for the coin toss as a solo captain.

“A reward for him for all his hard work and coming back from an ACL,” Kraft said. “He missed the Carson game last season when he was hurt, so this one meant a lot to him.”

Gonsalves did some racking and sacking and West put him in the backfield to power in a couple of short rushing TDs. Gonsalves also broke loose on a 62-yard jaunt to set up a touchdown. He looked sharp enough with the ball in his hands that West (4-2, 4-0) may explore using him in that role against Statesville in next week’s game to decide the North Piedmont Conference championship. Gonsalves is 215 pounds and provides a different dynamic than the Falcons’ smaller backs.

Before turnovers and injuries mounted, Carson (2-4, 1-3) looked terrific in the early going.

West went three-and-out to start the game. Carson then put together a textbook drive, 67 yards in 10 plays. London completed five passes on the march, and the Cougars mixed in runs from CP Pyle. Carter Dowd got the TD from the 1, Andrew Beaver kicked the point, and the Cougars led 7-0.

West went nowhere again on its second possession — Austin Cook stuffed a third-and-4 run — and the Cougars went back to work. A couple of Pyle runs netted a first down before London spotted Johnson running free through the West secondary for a 55-yard touchdown. Carson had just completed a short pass to Johnson, who did a good job of selling that he was repeating the same pattern.

“The cornerback jumped up and I ran by him, and then I saw there was no safety,” Johnson said. “Then I just had to make sure I caught it.”

Johnson caught it. Big Zeek Biggers, the Georgia Tech signee, blocked the PAT, but it was 13-0 Cougars, and West fans, well aware Carson had beaten the Falcons only once in the history of the world, were getting antsy.

“We played our best 10 minutes of the season at the start,” Crosby said. “Short week of preparation after playing Statesville on Monday, and I can’t tell you how proud I was of the way we started. Our guys were ready to play.”

West’s next possession was critical and pivotal. Cayleb Brawley moved the chains for a third-down conversion. Then Akin Robinson got 6 yards on two carries to set up third-and-4 from the Carson 48.

That’s when Loeblein threw the first of his three TD passes in the closing seconds of the first quarter. That pass to Kennerly changed everything.

“Carson came out and punched us in the mouth and we knew we hadn’t played close to our ability,” Loeblein said. “We needed something to get us going. Our offensive line gave me the time to make a good throw, and Andrew was faster than the guy they had covering him.”

Kennerly is faster than most people. He would get another chance to show it before it was over.

The energy from that touchdown spilled over into West’s defensive effort. That unit got its first stop on a third-down sack by Alijah Gray, and momentum was clearly swinging toward the guys in light blue.