April 3, 2021

  • 48°

Chase started in Randolph County ends in crash at Webb Road

By Ben Stansell

Published 6:47 pm Saturday, April 3, 2021

SALISBURY — A vehicle chase that started with a kidnapping in Randolph County on Saturday afternoon ended with a crash in Rowan County.

Around 1:42 p.m. in Asheboro, Manuel Jesus Robles kidnapped a 31-year old woman at gunpoint, according to an Asheboro Police Department news release.  Robles allegedly forced the woman into a vehicle she owns, which had been stolen earlier. 

Robles, a 32-year old from Ocala, Florida, then left the scene in the stolen vehicle, Asheboro Police said.

Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop after seeing the vehicle, but Robles fled, police said. The chase continued through multiple jurisdictions and involved the N.C. State Highway Patrol, High Point Police Department and Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:15 p.m., the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist in the pursuit, said Maj. John Sifford. The suspect led local law enforcement on a chase down Interstate 85 south.

During the pursuit, Robles allegedly fired multiple shots at pursuing officers, hitting law enforcement vehicles. No one was injured.  

The lengthy pursuit came to an end near Webb Road after the suspect’s vehicle wrecked. He allegedly fled on foot and was arrested without incident a short time later. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office provided K-9s to assist. 

Robles is expected to face multiple charges related to the kidnapping, pursuit and shooting at officers. 

He remains in custody and will be taken to Randolph County where he will face charges.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How do you plan to spend the third stimulus check from the federal government

    • Pay bills (41%, 180 Votes)
    • Save it (31%, 133 Votes)
    • I'm not eligible to receive a check (15%, 65 Votes)
    • Buy things for myself or family members (10%, 43 Votes)
    • Donate it to charity (3%, 13 Votes)

    Total Voters: 434

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Chase started in Randolph County ends in crash at Webb Road

BREAKING NEWS

Two hospitalized, one charged after Klumac Road restaurant shooting

High School

Statesville crushes East Rowan, 41-17

Coronavirus

Reluctance to getting vaccine starting to ease 

Nation/World

Man charged with 4 counts of murder in California office building shooting

High School

High school football: Slow start, but Falcons stay unbeaten in NPC

Nation/World

MLB All-Star Game pulled from Georgia over voting law

News

Man arrested after driving car into Walmart in Concord

Coronavirus

Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says

Crime

Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Coronavirus

Rowan County in state’s middle tier for COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus

Rowan trails neighboring counties in vaccine race

Local

Tindal Touched: Jill Tindal works to ‘heal a nation’ with homemade remedies

High School

High school football: Hornets win ‘playoff game’

Nation/World

Latest testimony focuses on George Floyd’s addiction struggles

Health

Rowan County improves in health rankings, looks to keep climbing in the future

Education

Summer school, reading improvement bills headed to Cooper for signature

News

Company fined over water problems in Cape Fear River

Nation/World

McConnell vows to oppose Biden’s $2.3 trillion plan ‘every step of the way’

News

State bill would halt abortions on basis of race, Down syndrome

Cleveland

Cleveland woman wins $1 million in 50X lottery game

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools says seniors will have in-person graduation May 29

College

Catawba calls off rest of spring football season

Crime

Man, woman arrested for hiding body near county line