Chase started in Randolph County ends in crash at Webb Road

SALISBURY — A vehicle chase that started with a kidnapping in Randolph County on Saturday afternoon ended with a crash in Rowan County.

Around 1:42 p.m. in Asheboro, Manuel Jesus Robles kidnapped a 31-year old woman at gunpoint, according to an Asheboro Police Department news release. Robles allegedly forced the woman into a vehicle she owns, which had been stolen earlier.

Robles, a 32-year old from Ocala, Florida, then left the scene in the stolen vehicle, Asheboro Police said.

Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop after seeing the vehicle, but Robles fled, police said. The chase continued through multiple jurisdictions and involved the N.C. State Highway Patrol, High Point Police Department and Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:15 p.m., the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist in the pursuit, said Maj. John Sifford. The suspect led local law enforcement on a chase down Interstate 85 south.

During the pursuit, Robles allegedly fired multiple shots at pursuing officers, hitting law enforcement vehicles. No one was injured.

The lengthy pursuit came to an end near Webb Road after the suspect’s vehicle wrecked. He allegedly fled on foot and was arrested without incident a short time later. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office provided K-9s to assist.

Robles is expected to face multiple charges related to the kidnapping, pursuit and shooting at officers.

He remains in custody and will be taken to Randolph County where he will face charges.