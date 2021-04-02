April 2, 2021

  • 36°

State bill would halt abortions on basis of race, Down syndrome

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, April 2, 2021

Associated Press

RALEIGH — North Carolina Republicans are looking to restrict abortions further in the state, filing a bill this week to prohibit the procedure if the pregnant woman is seeking it due to the unborn child’s race or the detection of the presence of Down syndrome.

The measure, filed in the state House, is the latest attempt by GOP lawmakers over the past decade to place what they say are additional safeguards so a fetus can grow to full term and delivery. A prohibition on sex-selective abortions — making a decision on whether the unborn child is male or female — became law in 2013.

“All babies, born and unborn, have intrinsic dignity annd worth and should be protected from the practice of discriminatory eugenic abortion,” Rep. Pat McElraft, a Carteret County Republican, said at a Wednesday news conference, organized by the North Carolina Values Coalition.

The coalition said nine states have barred abortions motivated by a child’s disability and six have barred them on abortions motivated by the child’s race.

Abortion rights groups oppose the measure, The Insider state government news service reported, saying these kinds of measures have nothing to do with ending discrimination.

“Instead, these types of arbitrary bans are part of a larger campaign to stigmatize abortion care, and make it more difficult for people to access the care they need,” NARAL Pro-Choice North Carolina Executive Director Tara Romano said.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How do you plan to spend the third stimulus check from the federal government

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

Rowan trails neighboring counties in vaccine race

Local

Tindal Touched: Jill Tindal works to ‘heal a nation’ with homemade remedies

High School

High school football: Hornets win ‘playoff game’

Nation/World

Latest testimony focuses on George Floyd’s addiction struggles

Health

Rowan County improves in health rankings, looks to keep climbing in the future

Education

Summer school, reading improvement bills headed to Cooper for signature

News

Company fined over water problems in Cape Fear River

Nation/World

McConnell vows to oppose Biden’s $2.3 trillion plan ‘every step of the way’

News

State bill would halt abortions on basis of race, Down syndrome

Cleveland

Cleveland woman wins $1 million in 50X lottery game

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools says seniors will have in-person graduation May 29

College

Catawba calls off rest of spring football season

Crime

Man, woman arrested for hiding body near county line

Crime

Man charged after Rowan Sheriff’s Office finds drug lab at Rockwell-area home

Crime

Man charged with sex crimes after police investigation, drug offenses from sheriff’s office

Local

Conservation group make trail improvements at Stanback Forest

Local

Text message exchange shows council’s discussion of K-9 incident when video leaked

Business

Pay for plasma: New ImmunoTek Bio Centers location opens in Salisbury

News

Pilot program seeks to help seniors connect through technology

Local

Lieutenant governor’s wife delivers keynote address at inaugural ‘Elizabeth Dole Dinner Honoring Republican Women’

Education

Shoutouts

Crime

Blotter: Woman at same address as Tuesday shooting charged with felony larceny

Education

RCCC receives donation for training equipment

Education

RSS nominates three for CTE Presidential Scholar award