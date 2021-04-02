April 2, 2021

  • 36°
Duke’s DJ Steward. looks for an open teammate. File photo courtesy of ACC.

Duke’s DJ Steward declaring for NBA draft

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, April 2, 2021

DURHAM (AP) — Duke freshman guard DJ Steward is entering the NBA draft.

The school announced Steward’s decision Thursday after he averaged 13 points and scored in double figures 17 times. In a statement, Steward said he plans to sign with an agent.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement that Steward had an “incredible freshman season and he has so much more potential.”’

He is the second Blue Devils freshman to announce plans to enter the NBA draft. Forward Jalen Johnson left the team in February and declared for the draft.

Steward was the leading freshman scorer in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How do you plan to spend the third stimulus check from the federal government

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

Rowan trails neighboring counties in vaccine race

Local

Tindal Touched: Jill Tindal works to ‘heal a nation’ with homemade remedies

High School

High school football: Hornets win ‘playoff game’

Nation/World

Latest testimony focuses on George Floyd’s addiction struggles

Health

Rowan County improves in health rankings, looks to keep climbing in the future

Education

Summer school, reading improvement bills headed to Cooper for signature

News

Company fined over water problems in Cape Fear River

Nation/World

McConnell vows to oppose Biden’s $2.3 trillion plan ‘every step of the way’

News

State bill would halt abortions on basis of race, Down syndrome

Cleveland

Cleveland woman wins $1 million in 50X lottery game

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools says seniors will have in-person graduation May 29

College

Catawba calls off rest of spring football season

Crime

Man, woman arrested for hiding body near county line

Crime

Man charged after Rowan Sheriff’s Office finds drug lab at Rockwell-area home

Crime

Man charged with sex crimes after police investigation, drug offenses from sheriff’s office

Local

Conservation group make trail improvements at Stanback Forest

Local

Text message exchange shows council’s discussion of K-9 incident when video leaked

Business

Pay for plasma: New ImmunoTek Bio Centers location opens in Salisbury

News

Pilot program seeks to help seniors connect through technology

Local

Lieutenant governor’s wife delivers keynote address at inaugural ‘Elizabeth Dole Dinner Honoring Republican Women’

Education

Shoutouts

Crime

Blotter: Woman at same address as Tuesday shooting charged with felony larceny

Education

RCCC receives donation for training equipment

Education

RSS nominates three for CTE Presidential Scholar award