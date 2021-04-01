Man faces sex crimes from police investigation, drug charges from sheriff’s office

SALISBURY — A 38-year-old man faces a laundry list of criminal charges after being located Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service and served with outstanding warrants.

John Thomas Leach was served on outstanding warrants from the Salisbury Police Department for crimes that included assault on a child under 12, statutory sex offense with a child, incest with a child under 13, statutory rape of a child under 13 and indecent liberties with a child.

The charges, issued Feb, 2, stem from incidents that began in 2018, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department. The crimes involved one victim who was a family member.

The Rowan Sheriff’s Office said two firearms were found in Leach’s possession during the warrant service. Law enforcement officers also found 494 grams of heroin, other narcotics, paraphernalia and U.S. currency when searching the property.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Leach was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with felony maintaining a dwelling to keep and store drugs, trafficking heroin, possession of a schedule one controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Leach received a total bond of $800,000 for the outstanding and new charges.

A news release stated more charges may be coming because of the narcotics found.