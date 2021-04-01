Area Sports Briefs: Big wins for A.L. Brown football, West softball, Carson soccer

From staff reports

CONCORD — A.L. Brown’s football team won 29-14 against Robinson on Thursday in a game for first place in the South Piedmont Conference.

Cam Kromah threw two TD passes for the Wonders (5-1, 5-0), finding Gavin Thompson and Isaiah Black.

Tyriek Harris and Jamison Flowe had rushing TDs.

HS softball

West Rowan won 3-0 against Carson on Thursday in North Piedmont Conference softball.

Taylor Walton pitched a two-hitter and struck out 10.

KK Dowling had two hits for West. Dowling and Brooke Kennerly had RBIs.

Ellie Wilhelm and Allie Burns had hits for the Cougars.

HS soccer

Carson won 6-0 against West Rowan in a North Piedmont Conference game on Thursday.

Hannah Isley scored twice for the unbeaten Cougars (4-0). Angelina Ochoa, Lani Isley, Lindsey Conrad and Makayla Borst scored one goal each.

Lani Isley and Callie Trexler were defensive standouts for Carson.

HS softball

East Rowan stayed undefeated with an 11-1 romp against South Iredell in a North Piedmont Conference game earlier this week.

Haley Strange drove in six runs with four hits. Mac Misenheiner scored four runs. Emily Davis had two hits and scored three runs. Liberty Schroeder went 2-for-2.

•••

Salem Ward pitched a one-hitter for Central Davidson in a 16-0 Central Carolina Conference win against South Rowan on Thursday.

Bailey Yon had the only hit for South.

HS boys golf

East Rowan won Thursday’s North Piedmont Conference match at McCanless with a score of 154.

Freshmen Landon Merrell and Jaden Sprinkle shot 35s in cold and windy conditions.

Colby Patterson shot 39, while Whitt Hoesman shot 45.

West Rowan shot 172 for second place. Tyler Kepley and Charlie Young shot 42s. McGwire Owen and Josh Cole shot 44s.

Women’s soccer

The Catawba Indians finished the 2021 spring season with a record of 5-1 and 15 points in the conference to earn the No. 1 seed in the upcoming SAC women’s tournament.

Queens earned the No. 2 seed with a 5-1 record and 15 points. With both Catawba and Queens having identical records and the same goal differential (7) and goals against (2) and goals scored (9) in pod play, the tiebreaker was broken by a coin flip conducted by the commissioner, which Catawba won.

Men’s soccer

Catawba closed out pod play with a 2-1 victory over host Coker in South Atlantic Conference men’s soccer action on Thursday night at the Coker Athletic Field. The win is the first for the Catawba Indians, who go to 1-3-1 overall and 1-3-1 in the SAC.