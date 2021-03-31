Officer depicted in viral K-9 video resigns after investigation recommends his firing

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department says James “Buddy” Hampton, a master police officer, resigned after an investigation into an incident during which he was pictured on video “engaging in inappropriate discipline” with a K-9 officer.

The video drew national attention, protests by animal activist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and calls for Hampton’s firing. While the incident occurred in October, the video was leaked to a Charlotte TV station in early March. At that time, Hampton was separated from the animal, the police department held a news conference saying it would investigate the matter and brought the K-9 officer, a dog named Zuul, to the news conference to show he was OK.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Salisbury Police Department named Hampton, who was hired by the department in 2013, as the police officer depicted in the video and said a third-party review determined, “That Officer Hampton had acted in a manner entirely inconsistent with his K-9 training and had violated Police Department policy. As a result, he was recommended for termination.”

Before the police department’s disciplinary process, which requires a due process hearing, concluded, Hampton gave his resignation, effective immediately.

“The Police Department did not incentivize or otherwise request Officer Hampton’s resignation, which he tendered as a matter of right,” a news release stated.

Hampton’s personnel file, which was obtained by the Post through a public records request shows no demotions or suspensions since his initial hiring. He was promoted to master police officer in November 2019, receiving a pay increase to $51,615.06 per year. He received merit and cost of living increases in December of the same year, bringing his salary to $53,266.74.

The police department said it will continue to review and make changes to its K-9 training operations, policies and procedures to align with industry best practices.