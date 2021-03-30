March 30, 2021

Letter: Smith right about ‘Fame’ location

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

I fully agree with Ronnie Smith’s views expressed in a letter from Sunday’s edition (“Hold off on relocation of ‘Fame'”)

This whole matter has been a disgusting example of the rule of political correctness and subterfuge on the part of those responsible for the removal of the monument, including a delay in placing it somewhere in plain view rather than hiding it away and then choosing a highly undesirable site which would invite vandalism and attempts to destroy it.

Instead of placing it in a terrible location where, upon being damaged or worse, one can only expect crocodile tears from those responsible in addition to another senseless use of money in pretending to care for it, “Fame” should be placed in a better site based on consultation with individuals truly concerned over the preservation of an article of beauty, a true work of art, as opposed to the many examples of ersatz creativity that offend the eye in town.

— Richard Nash Creel

Salisbury

