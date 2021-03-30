High school softball: 10-run inning for Mustangs

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s softball team scored 10 runs in a wild second inning and rolled 13-0 against South Rowan on Monday.

With one out in the bottom of the second, the Mustangs (2-0) got consecutive hits from Maddie Schroeder, Myah Sifford and Jaeley Legg to get the big inning started.

Three errors and two walks followed and made it 5-0. Things snowballed from there. East sent 16 batters to the plate in the inning.

Mac Misenheimer started the bottom of the third with a double and eventually stole home to make it 11-0.

East tacked on its final two runs in the fourth.

Haley Strange pitched a one-hitter for the Mustangs, striking out nine and walking four in the five-inning game.

Sifford went 3-for-3 and scored twice.

Schroeder scored three runs.

Avery Crowell, who pitched the first two innings, had a double leading off the fourth for the Raiders (1-3).

South had a walk and a hit batsman to load the bases, but Strange got a strikeout and a groundout to end the threat.

•••

TROUTMAN — West Rowan won 8-1 at South Iredell on Monday in North Piedmont Conference action.

West (1-1, 1-1) banged out 14 hits.

Emma Clarke and Taylor Walton had three hits each, while KK Dowling and Allison Ennis had two apiece.

Kenadi Sproul had three walks and a hit and scored two runs.

It was 3-1 after five, but the Falcons broke it open in the late innings.

Clarke hit a two-run homer in the sixth. Ennis had a two-run double in the seventh.

Walton pitched a complete game. She struck out five, walked five and allowed four hits.

Kelby Goodrum homered for the Vikings (0-2, 0-1).

•••

SALISBURY — Salisbury scored seven runs in the second inning and won 10-0 against North Rowan in a non-conference game on Monday.

Katie Peeler pitched a no-hitter in the five-inning game with 11 strikeouts and three walks.

Ellen Yang had a triple and two RBIs. Peeler had two RBIs. Rachel McCullough had a double.