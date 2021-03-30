Blotter: March 29

SALISBURY — There were several reports of hit-and-run property damage reported this weekend:

An incident on Castlewood Drive that happened sometime between about 9:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday resulted in $700 worth of damage

An incident on South Arlington Street at about 9 a.m. on Friday resulted in $500 worth of damage

An incident on Statesville Boulevard on Wednesday resulted in about $300 worth of damage. This incident was reported on Friday.

An incident on Faith Road at about on Saturday resulted in $200 worth of damage

An incident on East Innes Street at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday resulted in $25 worth of damage.

An incident occurred on South Main Street at about 2 p.m. on Friday with no dollar value recorded for the damage.

In other police reports:

• On Friday a man reported his truck had been stolen on Lee Street the previous day.

• A man reported his truck had been stolen on Church Street the previous day on Saturday.

• A man reported giving a woman a ride and the subsequent theft of money from the center console of his vehicle on Saturday.

• On Thursday there was a report of littering on Church and Wetmore roads in Woodleaf.

• A found body was reported on Thursday on Waycross Road in Rockwell as a result of natural causes.

• An overdose was reported at Wiley Lane on Thursday

• Vandalism was reported on Wyrick Lane in Kannapolis on Thursday, occurring between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

• Larceny was reported on Elm Tree Lane in China Grove on Thursday.

• Stolen property was recovered on Highland Woods Drive in Kannapolis on Thursday.