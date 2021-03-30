Blotter: 32-year-old man shot, uncooperative with police

SALISBURY — A 32-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday after being shot, police said.

The man was shot several times, including in his lower chest, around 2:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Lafayette Street, said Sgt. Corey Brooks from the Salisbury Police Department. He was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center via ambulance.

Police said the man was in stable condition Tuesday morning.

Details about the shooting were not immediately clear because, Brooks said, the victim didn’t want to provide details about the incident.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• Police say a man has been sending the department threatening emails for the previous three months.

• A man overdosed Tuesday in the 400 block of Morlan Park Road in Salisbury.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Friday reported she was stabbed in the leg by her boyfriend in the 300 block of Fox Run Road in Salisbury.

• A woman reported a larceny in the 1300 block of Claude Avenue in Salisbury.

• Rowan Gun and Pawn on Friday reported items were stolen in the 7700 block of U.S. 52 in Salisbury

• A man reported property damage Friday in the 3100 block of Old Union Church Road in Salisbury.

• A larceny was reported Friday in the 4200 block of Franklin Community Center Road in Salisbury.

• Repeated, false 911 calls were reported in the 1100 block of Pierce Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny from a building in the 6100 block of Old Mocksville Road in Salisbury.

• An assault with a gun was reported Friday in the 500 block of Hannah Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• A woman reported a domestic assault Friday in the 200 block of Hobson Road in Cleveland.

• A man on Saturday reported a theft from a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Trading Path Court in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported the larceny of a vehicle from the 100 block of Web Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Sunday reported an assault in the 1000 block of Lucas Lane in Cleveland.

• A woman on Sunday reported a breaking and entering in the 200 block of Arrowood Road in Salisbury.