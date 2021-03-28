March 28, 2021

  • 59°

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center to host events for caregivers

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 28, 2021

SALISBURY — Are you caring for a loved one with dementia in the Salisbury area? Are you looking for an educational forum where you can gain awareness and knowledge of care strategies to help provide better care for your loved one?

If this sounds like something you would be interested in, you should attend an upcoming free event featuring Teepa Snow, who has a life mission to shed a positive light on dementia, at Rufty-Holmes Senior Center.

Trinity at Home, Rufty-Holmes Senior Center and the North Carolina Family Caregiver Support Program are sponsoring a free, virtual event for caregivers that will give them access to the Care Support Series facilitated by Positive Approach to Care.

Starting Monday, April 5, the group will meet from 1-2:20 p.m. for five weeks for the virtual sessions. Topics include:

• Facing Dementia

• Skills and Coping

• The Long Haul

• Taking Stock-Taking Care of You

• Putting it all Together

The sessions will be at Rufty- Holmes Senior Center and snacks will be provided for caregivers who attend.

If you want to attend the event, call 704-216-7704 to reserve your spot. Rufty-Holmes Senior Center is located at 1120 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. S, Salisbury, NC, 28144.

Masks are required while inside the senior center.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Local pharmacies now among Rowan County locations with COVID-19 vaccines

Education

School transportation will be ‘all hands on deck’ for plan A

China Grove

Locals gather to celebrate grand opening of equitable community market in China Grove

Business

At Black and White Fitness, Alex Tavares looks to help others build physical and mental strength

Faith

Church Women United’s theme: Becoming One in 2021

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Ryan Stowe only Black criminal defense attorney in town

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Career in education: Andrew Smith worked his way from teaching to administration

Business

Kiva loan program launches in Salisbury, offers options for minority and women business owners

Books

Abby Hardison’s Library Notes: Celebrating friends in fiction this spring

News

Spirit of Rowan: Right career: Dominique Bates steers students down the right path

News

Spirit of Rowan: Drive to succeed: Salisbury High junior Ali Khatib has passion for education reform

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Sign of the times: Drew Harwood’s work can be found across Rowan County

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Community activism: Mahogany Koontz sets sights on social and political affairs

Business

Biz Roundup: Federal, local relief programs offer assistance to struggling businesses

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Face of the department: Salisbury Police recruiter officer Shaneesha Smith proud to be ‘someone they can go to’

Local

Evans family reiterates calls for improvements, upgrades at the Fred M. Evans pool

Columns

Ester Marsh: Accept your body as is

Local

Spirit of Rowan: ‘Bright and bold:’ AnnaCraig Boutique owner ‘couldn’t imagine doing anything else’

News

Nalini Joseph: All masks aren’t equal in fight against COVID-19

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Alyssa Harris finds her dream job at Rowan Health Department

Local

Spirit of Rowan: The toast of Salisbury: Andy Maben’s rise from home brewer to beer master

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Karla Foster bolsters her real estate agency by building relationships

News

Spirit of Rowan: ‘Led by God,’ Sarceno gives back to Guatemalan children, pays tribute to immigrant women in book

News

Reps. Warren, Sasser supporting a number of gun-related measures