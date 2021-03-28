March 28, 2021

  • 59°

Letter: Hold off on relocation of ‘Fame’

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 28, 2021

Many area citizens were shocked and surprised to read the headlines in the March 11 Salisbury Post, “Work on new ‘Fame’ location underway.”

Based on earlier conversations with city officials and members of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, it was our understanding that a moratorium had been declared on the relocation of this magnificent angel statue until local citizens were given the opportunity to recommend and vote on proposed sites. In fact, a grassroots Fame committee has already identified at least 12 sites which were considered much better than the abandoned and desecrated cemetery location on North Lee Street adjacent to the railroad tracks.

Members of the “Fame” committee have been working with the UDC to identify other locations in the area which were as prominent as the former West Innes Street site. At least three sites have already been identified in available public parks.

It appears once again that the citizens of Salisbury have been stifled and thwarted in their efforts, including many letters to the Salisbury Post, to a fair and open process. If it’s not too late, and it should not be, let’s please reinstate the moratorium until after a fair hearing and vote can be held for “Fame.” All citizens should be given the opportunity and privilege voicing their opinion and vote on this historical monument and its relocation. We were never allowed to vote on the removal of the angel. Please give us a voice on her new home.

Ronnie Smith

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Local pharmacies now among Rowan County locations with COVID-19 vaccines

Education

School transportation will be ‘all hands on deck’ for plan A

China Grove

Locals gather to celebrate grand opening of equitable community market in China Grove

Business

At Black and White Fitness, Alex Tavares looks to help others build physical and mental strength

Faith

Church Women United’s theme: Becoming One in 2021

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Ryan Stowe only Black criminal defense attorney in town

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Career in education: Andrew Smith worked his way from teaching to administration

Business

Kiva loan program launches in Salisbury, offers options for minority and women business owners

Books

Abby Hardison’s Library Notes: Celebrating friends in fiction this spring

News

Spirit of Rowan: Right career: Dominique Bates steers students down the right path

News

Spirit of Rowan: Drive to succeed: Salisbury High junior Ali Khatib has passion for education reform

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Sign of the times: Drew Harwood’s work can be found across Rowan County

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Community activism: Mahogany Koontz sets sights on social and political affairs

Business

Biz Roundup: Federal, local relief programs offer assistance to struggling businesses

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Face of the department: Salisbury Police recruiter officer Shaneesha Smith proud to be ‘someone they can go to’

Local

Evans family reiterates calls for improvements, upgrades at the Fred M. Evans pool

Columns

Ester Marsh: Accept your body as is

Local

Spirit of Rowan: ‘Bright and bold:’ AnnaCraig Boutique owner ‘couldn’t imagine doing anything else’

News

Nalini Joseph: All masks aren’t equal in fight against COVID-19

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Alyssa Harris finds her dream job at Rowan Health Department

Local

Spirit of Rowan: The toast of Salisbury: Andy Maben’s rise from home brewer to beer master

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Karla Foster bolsters her real estate agency by building relationships

News

Spirit of Rowan: ‘Led by God,’ Sarceno gives back to Guatemalan children, pays tribute to immigrant women in book

News

Reps. Warren, Sasser supporting a number of gun-related measures