Laura Allen: Register now for 4-H Summer Fun programs

Rowan County 4-H is ready for in-person and kit-based Summer Fun activities. It’s so important that children continue to learn and grow during their time away from school, and it’s never too early to start making plans for your child’s summer activities.

4-H is offering 12 in-person classes and three at-home kits. Anyone age 5-18 as of Jan. 1 (must have completed kindergarten) can participate.

This year due to COVID-19, class numbers are limited to 8-10 participants. 4-H is requiring registration, online enrollment in 4-H at v2.4honline.com and completion of a training video and form found at go.ncsu.edu/rowantrainingcomplete.com.

Registration will begin Monday, April 5, and continue through May 7 or until classes are full at the Rowan County Cooperative Extension Office, 2727 Old Concord Road, Salisbury, NC 28146 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. You must register in person. No registrations will be taken over the telephone or via email. Payment is due at time of registration.

Here is a snapshot of the in-person opportunities being offered:

• It’s Electric!: June 11, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 11-18, cost $15: Youths will learn the basics of electricity, house wiring, soldering, and will be able to put together an electric kit.

• Dash and Dot Robotics: June 18, June 21 (two separate classes offered; same material covered in both classes), 9 a.m.-noon, grades K-3rd, cost $10: Participants will learn to program Dash and Dot robots and learn problem solving while building their imagination.

• Robotics: July 22, July 23 (two separate classes offered; same material covered in both classes), 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., grades 4th-7th, cost $15: This workshop will introduce participants to the basics of EV-3 robots. Participants will build a basic robot and learn some basic concepts of programming robots.

• Advanced Robotics: June 24, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., grades 4th-7th, cost $15: To attend the advanced class, you must have attended the Robotics class either this year on June 22 or 23 or in a previous year. Participants will explore the sensors on EV-3 robots and program the robots for more advanced courses.

• Nature’s Nighttime Magic: (ages 9-12): June 28-30, 1-4 p.m., cost $15: Youths will explore plants, animals and insects that come out at night. There will be lots of crafts and educational activities.

• Fabulous Fruits and Victorious, Glorious Vegetables: July 12, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 5-8, cost $5: Participants will be engaged in fitness, hands-on activities, and fruit bingo as they learn about being healthy.

• Spa-alicious: July 14, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 9-13, cost $15: Participants will learn how to combine science with essential oils in order to make bath bombs, soap and more.

• It’s In A Jar: July 22, 9-11 a.m., ages 9-13, cost $10: The possibilities are endless…there is always something good in a jar! Youths will make a sweet treat and get crafty with jars.

• Farm Tours: July 27, 9-11:15 a.m., ages 9-18, cost $5: Join us for a morning of farm visits in the western part of Rowan County as we visit Evans Family Farm and Lutheridge Jersey Farm (one adult only must accompany the child and provide transportation).

• Nature’s Nighttime Magic: (ages 5-8): August 2-4, 1-4 p.m., cost $15: Youths will explore plants, animals and insects that come out at night. There will be lots of crafts and educational activities.

If you are not yet comfortable with your children meeting in-person or if you are looking for supplementary educational resources for home, we will also be providing three 4-H kits. Registration & 4-HOnline enrollment are also required. Kits can be picked up in May.

• Horticulture 4-H Kit: ages 5-8, cost $10, 20 kits available: This kit will provide nearly all materials for three hands-on activities for youths to do at home. Activities include planting sunflowers, creating a seed germination necklace, and creating wildflower seed bombs. A Garden Insect Observation Checklist will also be provided.

• Sewing 4-H Kit: ages 8-18, cost $10, 20 kits available: This kit is similar to last year’s sewing kit, with some additional activities. Youths will be provided with the materials needed to learn and practice five basic stitches. Instructional videos will be available on YouTube. Then, youths will practice what they have learned by using provided materials to create a felt pin cushion and felt pouch.

• STEM 4-H Kit: ages 8-18, cost $10, 20 kits available: This kit will provide nearly all materials for three hands-on STEM activities including a marshmallow catapult, a paper circuit, and toy sailboat creation and experiment.

The complete 4-H Summer Fun packet can be found at https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/rowan-county-4-h-summer-fun/. Read through this document for specific information, the COVID-19 policy, more details for each class and the registration form.

If you have questions about the 4-H Summer Fun program or about other 4-H opportunities, contact Laura Allen, 4-H Agent, at laura_allen@ncsu.edu, 704-216-8970 or at the Rowan County Cooperative Extension Office at 2727-A Old Concord Road Salisbury, NC 28146.