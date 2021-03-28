March 28, 2021

  • 59°

Doug Creamer column: Turn to the word

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 28, 2021

By Doug Creamer

My wife used to work as an elementary school librarian many years ago. She read and talked about many children’s books. Some titles I don’t remember, others just stuck with me. I remember one that I thought was great: “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.”

Have you ever had a day like that? I felt like that was the kind of day I had last Friday. Now, please understand that we did not have anything tragic happen. It just wasn’t a good day.

When my feet hit the floor that morning, I thought it would be a good day. I always think every day is going to be a good day. I was wrong that morning. It seemed everything was stacked against me. I ran into problems and nothing worked out. Everything was going south. I tried over and over to turn my day around, but then something else would go wrong.

By dinner time, I was thoroughly discouraged. It’s hard to get me discouraged, but it does happen. Why didn’t anything work out my way? We ordered some food for dinner and I went to get it. I didn’t even want to turn on the radio. The upbeat music from KLOVE would just rub salt in my wounds.

I turned on the radio anyway. The music began to help. Then one of the announcers read the verse of the day. It was from Isaiah 43. I was familiar with the verse and part of the chapter. I determined that I would read it before I went to bed. We had dinner and watched a light-hearted romantic comedy, which helped to lift my spirits.

When we were finished with dinner and the movie, I went and found my Bible. I opened to Isaiah 43 and began to slowly read and re-read down through verse four. I meditated on the words and the promises contained in them. I personalized it and read the promises with my name in them. I thanked God for his promises and reminded myself that these were promises for me.

I am not telling you that I did cartwheels before bed, but I am telling you that God’s word and his promises to me began to turn my stinking thinking around. When I put my head on my pillow that night, I told the Lord that while things did not go in my favor, I knew that I was standing in his favor and that was good enough for me.

That chapter of the Bible talks about walking through the raging river and walking through the fire. Just because we ask Jesus into our lives does not mean that every day is going to be a great day. This chapter teaches us that we are going to have to walk through the fire…did you catch the promise there? God’s promise is that we will make it to the other side and it also says that God will walk with us to the other side. We are promised that we will never have to walk through anything alone.

I can tell you that on Saturday and Sunday the scales started to tip back in my direction. I know why, because the favor of God is on my life. God is going to allow me to walk through difficult and trying days so I can learn that He is right there with me, helping and supporting me each step of the way.

I believe there are three things that can turn bad days around. The first is always prayer. We have a loving heavenly father who is always on our side and ready to send us the help we need. Second is his word. God’s word is full of promises that will help us face every situation that comes our way. The third is being with other believers. I know God can use our brothers and sisters in Christ to help lift us out of the pits. We all stumble and fall and need a hand to lift us up.

I want to encourage you to look into God’s word and discover the promises that he has made to you. When we have bad days, we need to remind ourselves that God is with us. He has promises that will help us get through those bad days. There is a song we sing at church that has a line that says, “my God only knows how to triumph.” You are going to see the victory, hang on to his promises. He will get you through to the other side.

Contact Doug Creamer at PO Box 777, Faith, NC 28041 or doug@dougcreamer.com .

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Local pharmacies now among Rowan County locations with COVID-19 vaccines

Education

School transportation will be ‘all hands on deck’ for plan A

China Grove

Locals gather to celebrate grand opening of equitable community market in China Grove

Business

At Black and White Fitness, Alex Tavares looks to help others build physical and mental strength

Faith

Church Women United’s theme: Becoming One in 2021

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Ryan Stowe only Black criminal defense attorney in town

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Career in education: Andrew Smith worked his way from teaching to administration

Business

Kiva loan program launches in Salisbury, offers options for minority and women business owners

Books

Abby Hardison’s Library Notes: Celebrating friends in fiction this spring

News

Spirit of Rowan: Right career: Dominique Bates steers students down the right path

News

Spirit of Rowan: Drive to succeed: Salisbury High junior Ali Khatib has passion for education reform

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Sign of the times: Drew Harwood’s work can be found across Rowan County

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Community activism: Mahogany Koontz sets sights on social and political affairs

Business

Biz Roundup: Federal, local relief programs offer assistance to struggling businesses

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Face of the department: Salisbury Police recruiter officer Shaneesha Smith proud to be ‘someone they can go to’

Local

Evans family reiterates calls for improvements, upgrades at the Fred M. Evans pool

Columns

Ester Marsh: Accept your body as is

Local

Spirit of Rowan: ‘Bright and bold:’ AnnaCraig Boutique owner ‘couldn’t imagine doing anything else’

News

Nalini Joseph: All masks aren’t equal in fight against COVID-19

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Alyssa Harris finds her dream job at Rowan Health Department

Local

Spirit of Rowan: The toast of Salisbury: Andy Maben’s rise from home brewer to beer master

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Karla Foster bolsters her real estate agency by building relationships

News

Spirit of Rowan: ‘Led by God,’ Sarceno gives back to Guatemalan children, pays tribute to immigrant women in book

News

Reps. Warren, Sasser supporting a number of gun-related measures